India Strongly Supports The Cause Of Palestine, Says PM Modi

"Our assistance expresses our resolve to strengthen Palestinian institutions," PM Modi said. (File)

Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India hopes for an early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel for moving towards a comprehensive and negotiated resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, PM Modi said, "I wish to convey India's strong support for the Palestinian cause and to express our solidarity with the Palestinian people in their efforts to establish a sovereign, independent and united State of Palestine co-existing peacefully with the State of Israel."

India has announced an increase in the annual scholarships for Palestinian students, six new projects including construction of a specialty hospital and an increase in its annual contribution to UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East).

"Our financial and technical assistance is an expression of our strong resolve to strengthen Palestinian institutions," PM Modi said.

In his message on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a two-State solution where Israel and Palestine live side-by-side as sovereign nations is still "the only option " for lasting peace, and "containing the situation is not sufficient."

Mr Guterres said more than 40 years ago, the General Assembly established an International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people to remind "us of our collective, unfinished task of resolving the question of Palestine. Over the decades, this has become one of the most intractable challenges for the international community, and we know only too well the tragic results."

As part of its ongoing assistance programmes in Palestine to strengthen capacity-building efforts focused on institutions, services and training personnel, India provides 150 places for Palestinian professionals every year in its Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme.