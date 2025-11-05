Palestinian Minister Says India "Potential Bridge-Builder" For Peace In Gaza

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Varsen Shahin on Wednesday praised India's growing diplomatic and humanitarian role in the Middle East, calling New Delhi a "trusted friend and potential bridge-builder for peace" between Israel and Palestine.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Dr Shahin said India's history of balanced diplomacy and moral leadership could be pivotal in reviving the two-state solution.

India's Enduring Solidarity Call

Recalling India's long-standing support for Palestine, Shahin noted that New Delhi recognized the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in the 1970s and voted against the 1947 United Nations (UN) partition plan.

"Our relationship with India goes back decades. We've seen India stand by Palestine at the UN and through humanitarian assistance, not just words but meaningful development," she said.

Shahin cited India's ongoing projects in IT, women's empowerment, education, and healthcare across the West Bank and Gaza as evidence of its practical commitment.

"When I walk through Ramallah, I see India's footprint everywhere - in schools, clinics, and tech hubs," she said. "India's support shows the Palestinian people that friendship is not seasonal; it is historical," the Palestinian foreign minister added.

India's Role In Gaza Reconstruction

With Gaza in ruins following months of war, Shahin expressed hope that India will play a key role in the reconstruction and stabilisation efforts. She referred to the upcoming international framework for Gaza's rebuilding, in which India's technological and development expertise could be instrumental.

"India can contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza - in housing, energy, digital infrastructure, and health," she said. "This is where India's global standing as a development partner can directly touch Palestinian lives."

She endorsed India's call for peace through dialogue, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2022 statement at the G20 in Bali that "this is not an era of war."

"That sentiment captures exactly what we need," Shahin said. "It's easy to start wars, but true courage lies in making peace. We hope India will use its influence to push all sides back to the negotiating table," she added.

Balancing Ties With Israel

Addressing concerns over India's growing ties with Israel, Shahin struck a pragmatic tone. "We understand India's independent relations with both countries," she said. "But we also trust that India's diplomacy is guided by international law and respect for human rights," she said.

Shahin added that India's ability to engage both sides could make it a "credible mediator." "We don't see India's relationship with Israel as a threat. On the contrary, we see it as an opportunity for India to influence Israel towards peace," the minister remarked.

Terrorism, Occupation, And The Need For Dialogue

On the issue of terrorism, Shahin firmly condemned all acts of violence - in India or the Middle East - but urged the international community to address the root causes of extremism. "We must reject terrorism everywhere - in Kashmir, Gaza, or Europe. But ignoring occupation and injustice only breeds more violence," she said. "Peace will not come through guns, but through justice and dialogue."

She called for an UN-mandated stabilisation force in Gaza as a temporary measure to restore order and allow the Palestinian Authority to govern effectively. Long term, she insisted, only free elections and political unity between the West Bank and Gaza could restore legitimacy and stability.

"India Can Help Shape the Peace of Tomorrow"

Dr Shahin concluded with a hopeful message for India's role in the coming phase of diplomacy:

"India is respected globally for its democratic values and peaceful diplomacy. We believe India can help shape the peace of tomorrow - not by choosing sides, but by choosing justice."

As the Gaza crisis continues to test international diplomacy, the Palestinian minister's message was clear: India's voice, rooted in moral balance and strategic independence, could help turn the page on decades of conflict - if it chooses to lead.