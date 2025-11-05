Exclusive: Gaza Occupation Disrupts Global Peace, Warns Palestine Minister Varsen Shahin

In a wide-ranging and impassioned interview with NDTV, Palestine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Varsen Shahin, has warned that continued Israeli occupation and the absence of a sovereign Palestinian state threaten not only Middle Eastern stability but global peace. Speaking in the context of renewed international recognition of Palestine, Shahin declared that the current crisis in Gaza must be a "prelude to sovereignty and independence" and not another pause in a cycle of violence.

Recognition Wave "Safeguards" Two-State Solution

The minister hailed the recent decisions by France, the UK, Canada, Australia, and other nations to formally recognize Palestine, taking the total number of recognizing states to around 160. She described this as a crucial "legal and moral reinforcement" for the Palestinian cause.

"The recognition safeguards the two-state solution and strengthens Palestine's legal position," she said. "It sends a message that you cannot occupy a people forever." Shahin emphasized that this move reaffirms the Palestinians' right to self-determination and challenges Israel's ongoing annexation policies, which she termed "colonialist and destabilizing."

Warning Against Endless Occupation

Responding to recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting the creation of a Palestinian state, Shahin said such attitudes only deepen regional instability. "This is not just about Palestine or Israel. Continued occupation is a destabilizer for the entire region and beyond," she warned.

She pointed to the New York Declaration, a 42-point international framework that outlines how to operationalize Palestinian sovereignty, saying, "Over two-thirds of the world are telling Israel this is a no-starter; you cannot continue the occupation indefinitely."

Gaza's Reconstruction and the Role of International Forces

On the situation in Gaza, Shahin cautiously supported the idea of an international stabilization force, provided it operates under a clear UN mandate and with the goal of enabling Palestinian governance.

"In the initial stages, international mechanisms might be needed for security and reconstruction," she said. "But ultimately, Gaza must return to the legitimate authority of the Palestinian government." The minister stressed that Gaza's future governance should reflect "a natural evolution"—with elections determining leadership and unity restored between the West Bank and Gaza under the Palestinian Authority.

India's Growing Role in Palestinian Reconstruction

Shahin praised India's historical support for Palestine and its humanitarian contributions to Gaza following the October 2023 conflict. She highlighted India's ongoing projects in IT, education, women's empowerment, and healthcare across the West Bank.

"India has been a friend of the Palestinian people since before independence," she said. "Now, India can play a large role in reconstruction and in reviving the peace process. We see India as a voice for reason and dialogue."

On India's balancing ties with Israel, she added, "We respect India's independent diplomacy, but we also trust that it will continue aligning with international law and the rights of Palestinians."

On Terrorism and Peace Prospects

Asked about terrorism, Shahin condemned all forms of violence but urged the world to address root causes. "We reject terrorism anywhere—India, Syria, Europe, or Palestine," she said. "But ignoring occupation and oppression fuels the cycle of violence. Peace can only come through justice and dialogue."

The minister reiterated that the Palestinian Authority seeks a democratic path forward, including elections once stability allows, and stressed that peace cannot be imposed by force.

"Dialogue is the Only Way Out"

Concluding the interview, Shahin underscored that direct dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis remains the only viable path to lasting peace.

"We must return to the table," she said.

"Only dialogue will bring peace, and only respect for international law will make it endure."