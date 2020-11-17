PM Modi Pitches India As Investment Destination For Urbanisation, Mobility

PM Modi said his government will deliver 10 million affordable houses before the 2022 deadline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched India as the most attractive investment destination for those looking to invest in urbanisation, mobility, innovation and sustainable solutions.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he said India and some African nations will witness the biggest wave of urbanisation over the next two decades.

The post pandemic world has to be rebuilt around people and cities will have to be made more liveable, he said adding post-Covid restart will not be possible without a reset of mindset, process and practices.

PM Modi said his government will deliver 10 million affordable houses before the 2022 deadline.

As much as Rs 2 lakh crore is being invested in 100 smart cities, he said adding that of this, projects worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore have been completed or are nearing completion.

"If you are looking to invest in urbanisation, India has exciting opportunities for you. If you are looking to invest in mobility, India has exciting opportunities for you. If you are looking at investing in sustainable solutions, India has exciting opportunities for you," he said.

These opportunities, he said, come along with a vibrant democracy, business-friendly environment and a big market.

"India is well on its way for urban transformation," he said.

