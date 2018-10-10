Preity Zinta Molestation Case Against Ness Wadia Cancelled By High Court

Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia are co-owners of the Kings XI Punjab IPL team

A molestation case filed by actor Preity Zinta against industrialist Ness Wadia in 2014 was today cancelled by the Bombay High Court, news agency ANI has reported. The court decision comes two days after it had suggested the actor to consider "finishing off" the case.

Preity Zinta's advocate had told the court that the actor is willing to settle the matter if Ness Wadia is ready to apologise. Ness Wadia's lawyer had, however, said the industrialist was not ready to apologise.

The court, which was hearing Ness Wadia's petition seeking the case be dropped, had then suggested the parties settle the matter.

"Just finish it off now," Justice Ranjit More had said on Monday.

The alleged incident had taken place at the Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia are co-owners of the Kings XI Punjab IPL team.

According to Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia was allegedly abusing the team staff over ticket distribution when she asked him to calm down as their team was winning.

He, however, abused and molested her by grabbing her arm, Preity Zinta had alleged.

Preity Zinta had lodged a police complaint against Ness Wadia on June 13, 2014, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (using word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

In February this year, police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Ness Wadia.

Later, the industrialist approached the high court for the case to be cancelled. In his petition, Ness Wadia claimed the case arose out of "personal vengeance" and that the incident was merely a "misunderstanding".

With inputs from PTI