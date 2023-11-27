'Prayed For 140 Crore Indians': PM Modi At Tirupati Temple

The prime minister arrived at Tirumala on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and offered prayers for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.

The prime minister visited the temple at around 8 am.

"At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians," said Modi in a post on 'X'.

Om Namo Venkatesaya!



Some more glimpses from Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/WUaJ9cGMlH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023

The temple priests showered Vedic blessings on Modi.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received Modi at the Reniginta Airport.

After the temple visit, the prime minister will proceed to Telangana.

