Pakistan Shells Forward Areas Along Line Of Control In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

The Indian Army retaliated effectively, an official said (Representational)

The Pakistan army opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas and posts in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The Indian Army retaliated effectively, they said.

"At about 1800 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni, Qasba and Malti sectors in district Poonch," the defence spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and the International Border till October 6 this year as against 3,168 in 2019.

The highest 427 ceasefire violations took place in September, followed by 411 in March and 408 in August. July recorded 398 ceasefire violations, June and April 387 each, May 382, January 367 and February 366, the sources said.

