Police Complaint Against Union Minister, 5 Others After Tinsukia Violence

Police registered a first information report against Union minister Rajen Gohain and five other political leaders on Monday for allegedly making provocative statements in connection with the Tinsukia killings.

The police said a complaint was filed by Inamul Haque Laskar, general secretary of Ex-ULFA United Platform, Barak, at Silchar Sadar police station.

Besides Mr Gohain, Minister of State for Railways, the police complaint was filed against BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev, party leader Pradeep Dutta Rai, Congress MP Sushmita Dev, party MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Chandan Sarkar.

No specific statement was cited in the police complaint against them, but it was alleged that they had given such statements on many occasions.

Suspected terrorists in battle fatigue had shot dead five Bengali-speaking people, including three members of a family, beside a bridge near Kheronibari village on Thursday night.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday blamed inflammatory speeches by individuals and organisations for the killings.

Two leaders of pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) were arrested on November 2 for making provocative statements on various occasions.

Earlier on Monday, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress demanded a judicial probe into the killings and alleged that no action was taken against the leaders of the saffron party for their inflammatory speeches.