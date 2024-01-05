Police Case Against Maharashtra MLA Over 'Ram Was Non-Vegetarian' Remark

A case for allegedly hurting religious feelings was registered here on Friday against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad over his remark that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian.

Based on a complaint filed by city BJP chief Dhiraj Ghate, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Mr Awhad, a former Maharashtra minister, under Indian Penal Code section 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) at Vishrambag police station, said an official.

Mr Awhad, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, kicked up a row two days ago when he said that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian.

"He used to hunt and eat. He is ours, of bahujans. You (an apparent reference to the BJP) are turning us into vegetarians, (but) we are following the example of Ram and consuming mutton," he said at an NCP conclave at Shirdi on Wednesday.

The term 'bahujan' is used to denote the non-Brahmin sections of society in Maharashtra.

The MLA later said he would express regret if anybody's sentiments were hurt.

Probe is on, the police official said.

