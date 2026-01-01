Congress Likens Rahul Gandhi To Lord Ram, BJP's "Sycophancy Pro Max" Jab

Congress leader Nana Patole has sparked a political row after he compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it "sycophancy pro max".

Patole, while responding to a question about Gandhi not visiting the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya so far, said that the senior Congress leader is "doing the work of Lord Ram". "Because Lord Ram's work was to ensure justice for harassed and deprived - Rahul Gandhi is doing the same. He likes to do this service instead of doing a photo session at the Ram Temple," he said while taking an indirect dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leader also recalled that it was Rajiv Gandhi behind the opening of the lock at the Ram Temple.

The BJP has been hitting out at Gandhi for not visiting the temple since its inauguration.

BJP leaders hit out at Patole, saying the party is "insulting Hindu faith".

"Once again, the Congress Party has shown sycophancy pro max. The Congress Party says that Rahul Gandhi is like Lord Ram. Just recently, they said Sonia Gandhi was the reason why Christmas can be celebrated. What kind of sycophancy? And then you are insulting the Hindu faith? This is the same Congress Party that says Ram Mandir should not be built. This is the same Congress Party that says Ram Mandir Prana Prathishtha is 'naach gaana'. They keep attacking and insulting the Hindu faith," BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said.

BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan questioned Patole if he would dare ask Rahul Gandhi why he "mocked" the 'Praan Pratishtha' as 'naach gaana' or why he has not visited the Ram Temple yet.

Nana Patole comparing Lord Ram to Rahul Gandhi is an unforgivable grievous insult to the faith and sentiments of the crores of Hindu devotees. Nana Patole had earlier disgracefully asked for the Shuddikaran of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after our Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu ji… pic.twitter.com/KJlMUgSWEK — C.R.Kesavan (@crkesavan) January 1, 2026

Calling the Congress leader's remark an "unforgivable, grievous insult to the faith and sentiments of the crores of Hindu devotees", Kesavan said, "Nana Patole had earlier disgracefully asked for the Shuddikaran of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after our President Droupadi Murmu had visited the Ram Temple and prayed for the welfare of our country. Nana Parole's disgraceful remarks and devious mindset are indefensible and most condemnable."