Police Arrest 7th Accused In Ex Model Divya Pahuja's Murder Case From Jaipur

Ravi Banga had allegedly disposed of Divya Pahuja's body along with another accused.

The Gurugram Police arrested accused Ravi Banga on Friday from Jaipur in ex-model Divya Pahuja murder case. The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information regarding Banga.

Banga, a resident of Gurudwara Road Model Town in Hisar, had allegedly disposed of Pahuja's body along with another accused Balraj Gill.

The police had already arrested six accused in the case, including main accused Abhijeet Singh, Hemraj, Om Prakash, Megha, Pravesh and Balraj Gill.

"The police team produced the accused before the court and took him on remand for three days. During the remand, the accused will be interrogated thoroughly," said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

After Pahuja was shot dead on January 2 in a hotel room, Gill had allegedly kept her body in the trunk of a BMW car and later threw her body in the Bhakra Canal near Munak in Sangrur, Punjab.

Police said he carried out the the alleged act with his aide Banga at the behest of hotel owner Abhijeet Singh --- the main accused -- who is also in judicial custody.

Pahuja's body was recovered from the canal on January 13, 11 days after she was killed. On January 2, Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head because she had allegedly been extorting money from Singh by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures", a claim denied by her family.

