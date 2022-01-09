PM To Hold Meeting At 4:30 PM On Covid Situation: Sources

PM Modi last held a Covid meeting on December 24 (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting of top officials at 4.30 pm to review the Covid situation in the country, government sources told NDTV.

The Prime Minister's meeting comes amid a frightening surge in daily new cases; this morning nearly 1.6 lakh were reported in the previous 24 hours - a massive spike from the 27,553 seven days ago.

PM Modi last held a Covid meeting on December 24, during which he stressed the need to remain 'satark' (alert) and 'saavdhaan' (vigilant') as India scrambles to contain a third wave of infections.

"In view of the new variant, we should be 'satark' and 'saavdhan'. The fight against the pandemic is not over and the need for continued adherence to COVID safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today," the PM told officials.

Since then, India's active Covid caseload has gone from less than 80,000 to nearly six lakh, with a worrying number of doctors and healthcare workers - the first line of defence against the virus - testing positive, including hundreds in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Rising Covid cases also come as five states - including Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous and one where medical infrastructure is patchy - prepare to hold Assembly elections in 30 days from today.

UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand will hold polls over seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission announced yesterday. The top poll body had been urged - by UP's Allahabad High Court among others - to postpone elections in view of the Covid emergency.

However, after extensive meetings between the Commission, the Union Health Ministry and medical experts, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said polls would be held as scheduled.

Elections are needed to "maintain democratic governance" Mr Chandra said.

In view of the Covid situation, however, the Election Commission banned all physical rallies, roadshows, and meetings till January 15 and ordered an 8 pm to 8 am curfew on political activity.

Voting time have been extended by an hour and only 1,250 people will be allowed per both, with states urged to ensure that all voters and polling staff are, at least, double vaccinated.

The rising tide of cases is being driven, in part, by the Omicron variant, which the government has warned is up to three times more infectious than the Delta that wreaked havoc in the second wave.

India has reported 3,623 cases of the Omicron variant since it was first reported in South Africa in November last year; the first case was reported on December 2.

The true spread of the Omicron strain in the country is still unclear, given delays in genome sequencing of samples to confirm the new variant.

The Delta variant, which accounted for over 60 per cent of India's Covid cases before the third wave, remains active in the country as well, the government has said.