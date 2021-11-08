PM Visits LK Advani On His Birthday: 'Nation Remains Indebted To Him'

PM Modi drove to LK Advani's residence to personally greet him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised LK Advani for his "scholarly pursuits and rich intellect", and also credited the senior BJP leader for his efforts towards empowering people and enhancing "our cultural pride", as the former Deputy Prime Minister turned 94 today. The Prime Minister also drove to the veteran BJP leader's residence to personally greet him.

PM Modi was seen walking in the garden with the veteran leader in the pictures tweeted by news agency ANI.

Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2021

Last year, in his birthday wishes, the Prime Minister had described LK Advani as a "living inspiration" to BJP workers and the countrymen.

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Mr Advani as an inspiration and guide, and said he is counted among those most respected leaders whose scholarship, foresight and intellect are acknowledged by everyone.

PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah met LK Advani at his residence to wish him on his birthday.

BJP president J P Nadda, while wishing Mr Advani a long and healthy life, praised the veteran leader for taking the party to the masses and playing a key role in the country's development. Mr Advani was an inspiration to crores of party workers, he said.

LK Advani was born on 8 November in 1927 in Karachi in undivided India. After partition, his family moved to India.

He is credited for the BJP's rise as a major national political party as he tied its fortunes with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 80s.

Mr Advani crafted and shaped the Hindutva politics, and spearheaded the party and its forerunner Jana Sangh for decades along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A founding member of the BJP, Mr Advani is also the longest-serving president of the party.

