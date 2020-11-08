'Living Inspiration' For BJP Workers, Countrymen: PM On LK Advani's Birthday

PM Modi said LK Advani played a significant role in the country's development. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described LK Advani as a "living inspiration" to BJP workers and the countrymen as he wished the veteran BJP leader long and healthy life on his 93rd birthday today.

In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said Mr Advani, home minister and deputy prime minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, played a significant role in the country's development and also took the party to the masses.

"Many congratulations to Shri LK Advani ji, who played an important role in the development of the country and also took the party to the masses. He is a direct inspiration to millions of party workers as well as countrymen. I pray for his long life and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

भाजपा को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ देश के विकास में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले श्रद्धेय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। वे पार्टी के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ ही देशवासियों के प्रत्यक्ष प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। मैं उनकी लंबी आयु और स्वस्थ जीवन की प्रार्थना करता हूं। - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

LK Advani was born on 8 November in 1927 in Karachi in undivided India. After partition, his family moved to India.

He is a founder member of the BJP along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s.