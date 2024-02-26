PM Modi To Inaugurate Technical Facilities Of ISRO In Kerala Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Kerala on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will also be reviewing the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here.

PM Modi will inaugurate a Trisonic Wind Tunnel at the VSSC, a Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at the ISRO propulsion complex at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu and the PSLV Integration Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. VSSC is the lead centre of ISRO responsible for the design and development of launch vehicle technology.

According to ISRO, the Trisonic Wind Tunnel produces a controlled uniform airflow over scaled models of rockets and aircraft in order to evaluate their aerodynamic characteristics and develop their designs.

This tunnel is a test section size of 1.2 metres and can generate speed ranging from subsonic to supersonic up to four times the speed of sound (Mach number 4.0), the ISRO said.

The Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage test Facility at Mahendragiri is a world-class state-of-the-art facility handling large flows of propellants. It is 51 metres tall and has 30 metres of flame deflector depth.

Meanwhile, the PSLV Integration Facilities at Sriharikota were envisaged to realize the systems required for increasing the launch frequency from First Launch Pad (FLP), like Integration Building, Service Building, Rail Track and associated systems.

According to BJP sources, after the official programmes, PM Modi will also take part in the conclusion ceremony of the 'padayatra' organised by the BJP's state unit.

