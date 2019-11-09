PM Says Ayodhya Verdict Will 'Reaffirm People's Faith In Judicial Process'

Ayodhya Verdict: PM Modi reiterated that the verdict should not be seen as anybody's win or loss

The Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court will "reaffirm people's faith in judicial process", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, appealing for peace and unity. The Prime Minister reiterated his statement that the verdict should not be seen as anybody's win or loss. "The temple of justice resolved the decades-old case amicably," he said in a series of tweets.

"The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn't be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail!" PM Modi tweeted.

The disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust for a temple and a "prominent site" in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh will be allotted for a mosque, the Supreme Court announced today in a landmark, unanimous verdict in India's most divisive case dating back decades. The deity Ram Lalla, or infant Ram, one of the litigants in the case, has been given the ownership of the 2.77-acre disputed land.

The Sunni Waqf Board will be given a five-acre "suitable" plot to build a new mosque. This was necessary because the court "must ensure that a wrong committed must be remedied," the judges said, adding that "tolerance and mutual co-existence nourish the secular commitment of our nation and its people".

