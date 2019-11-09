Ayodhya Verdict: Ayodhya Disputed Land To Be Given For Temple, Separate Plot For Mosque - 10 Points

Ayodhya Case Verdict: The landmark verdict was read out by a five-judge constitution bench

New Delhi: The disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust for the building of a temple and a five-acre "suitable" plot will be given for a mosque, the Supreme Court announced today in a landmark verdict in a religious and political flashpoint that has cast a shadow on the country for decades. A five-judge constitution bench delivered a unanimous verdict. There have been appeals for peace and heightened security across the country. The verdict comes after a century-old legal wrangle over a piece of land in Ayodhya where the 16th century Babri mosque stood before it was razed by Hindu activists who believe it is the birthplace of Lord Ram. The deity Ram Lalla, or infant Ram, one of the litigants of the case, has been given the ownership of the 2.77-acre disputed land.