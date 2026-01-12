PM Narendra Modi Invites Leading German Universities To Open Campuses In India

India and Germany on Monday announced a major expansion of cooperation in higher education, skilling, student mobility and cultural exchanges, positioning people-to-people ties as a central pillar of their strategic partnership.

During bilateral talks in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted the sharp rise in the number of Indian students in Germany and the steady growth of joint and dual degree programmes, collaborative research initiatives and institutional partnerships between universities in both countries.

The two leaders welcomed the creation of an Indo-German Comprehensive Roadmap on Higher Education, aimed at deepening long-term institutional linkages and expanding academic collaboration. Prime Minister Modi invited leading German universities to set up campuses in India under the National Education Policy, signalling India's push to attract top global institutions.

Both sides also acknowledged the strengthening of ties between Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and German Technical Universities, calling these partnerships key drivers of research collaboration, innovation and advanced skills development.

In a significant step for travel and academic mobility, Prime Minister Modi thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany's announcement of a visa-free transit facility for Indian passport holders, a move expected to ease travel for students, researchers and professionals and strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

To address Germany's growing demand for skilled workers, particularly in healthcare, both leaders welcomed the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Global Skills Partnership, which establishes an ethical and sustainable framework for skilled mobility while safeguarding workers' rights and welfare.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the teaching of the German language in India, including in secondary schools, universities and vocational training centres, to support education, employability and integration.

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen exchanges of students, researchers, skilled professionals, artists and tourists, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening education and cultural ties as part of the broader India-Germany Strategic Partnership.