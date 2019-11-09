Full Text: Supreme Court Judgement In Ayodhya Case

The Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Ayodhya case today

The disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust for a temple and a "prominent site" in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh will be allotted for a mosque, the Supreme Court announced today in a landmark verdict in India's most divisive case dating back decades. The deity Ram Lalla, or infant Ram, one of the litigants in the case, has been given the ownership of the 2.77-acre disputed land. But "the right of Ram Lalla to the disputed property is subject to the maintenance of peace and law and order and tranquility," said five judges led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a unanimous verdict.

The Sunni Waqf Board will be given a five-acre "suitable" plot to build a new mosque. This was necessary because the court "must ensure that a wrong committed must be remedied," the judges said, adding that "tolerance and mutual co-existence nourish the secular commitment of our nation and its people". A trust or board run by the government should be formed within three months for the building of a temple, said the court.

Here's the full text of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya case judgement:

Full text of Supreme Court ... by NDTV on Scribd

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.