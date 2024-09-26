'Pray For His Long Life': PM Modi, Other Leaders Wish Manmohan Singh As He Turns 92

Manmohan Singh retired this year from Rajya Sabha after a 33-year-long stint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among several leaders who extended their greetings to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his 92nd birthday today. Mr Singh, who was India's prime minister between 2004 and 2014, was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab.

"Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Mr Singh and said he stands as a "rare embodiment of simplicity, dignity and ingenuity in the realm of politics".

"A visionary statesman, whose actions spoke louder than words, we remain deeply grateful for his tremendous and invaluable contributions to the nation," Mr Kharge said.

Wishing him good health, happiness, and a long life ahead, he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also wished the Congress veteran and said on X, "Your humility, wisdom, and selfless service in shaping our country's future continue to inspire me and millions of Indians. Wishing you good health and happiness always!"

Manmohan Singh was the country's finance minister in the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, a period marked by transformative economic reforms.

He also served as a Member of the Parliament (the Rajya Sabha) from 1991 to 2024, where he was also the Leader of the Opposition between 1998 and 2004.