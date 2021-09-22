PM Modi Says US Visit Occasion To 'Strengthen Strategic Partnership'

PM Modi said that he aims to strengthen partnership with US through the visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving for his three-day visit to the US this morning, called it an "occasion to strengthen our strategic partnership with the US and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia."

The Prime Minister will participate in the first in-person summit of Quad leaders, address the United Nations General Assembly and also meet with Joe Biden for the first time since his election as US President.

"My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners- Japan and Australia - and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

At the invitation of @POTUS@JoeBiden, I am visiting USA to continue our dialogue, and exchange views on areas of mutual interest. Also looking forward to meet @VP@KamalaHarris to discuss global issues and explore ideas for cooperation between ????????????????. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

The PM said his UN General Assembly address would focus on "pressing global challenges" including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism and climate change.

He said in his meeting with President Biden, he would review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

On the first in-person Quad Summit, PM Modi said his meeting with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan would provide an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of a virtual summit in March and "identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region".

He added: "I will also meet Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues."

Referring to his first meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, PM Modi said he was "looking forward" to the talks to explore opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the area of science and technology.

PM Modi and Vice President Harris had earlier spoken on the telephone in June.

PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said yesterday PM Modi and President Biden would discuss the current regional security situation following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in their bilateral meeting on September 24 (Friday). The two leaders would discuss the need to "stem radicalism, extremism, cross-border terrorism and dismantling of global terrorist network", Mr Shringla said.