Rajnath Singh Speaks To US Defence Secretary Ahead Of PM's US Trip

Rajnath Singh described his conversation with Lloyd Austin as "warm" (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and discussed bilateral defence cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan.

Describing the conversation as "warm", Rajnath Singh said it was agreed upon to continue with the "useful dialogue" and strengthen the India-US partnership further.

"Had a warm telephone conversation with @SecDef Mr Lloyd Austin. We discussed issues pertaining to bilateral defence cooperation & regional matters including situation in Afghanistan," the defence minister tweeted.

"We agreed to continue the useful dialogue & look forward to strengthening the partnership further," he said.

The conversation came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US later this week.