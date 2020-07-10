PM Modi's Virtual Summit With Australian Counterpart Elevated Ties: Envoy

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held a virtual summit last month.

The last month's virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison that discussed a wide range of untapped potential between the two countries elevated the bilateral relations, said India High Commissioner to Australia Anumula Gitesh Sarma on Friday.

"A significant feature of India-Australia relationship is that we are in very exciting times. We have been close. But this is the moment. The virtual summit between two Prime Ministers elevated our bilateral relationship," Mr Sarma said during a virtual session at the India Global Week 2020.

Talking about the trade prospects between India and Australia, the High Commissioner said that the two countries will not allow the coronavirus pandemic to come in the way of doing business.

"Trust will elevate our trading relations further. We will not allow the pandemic to come in our way of doing business together. Australia will do a serious evaluation of business opportunities in India. There are different aspects of our relationship. Political level is at top of the league. But we need to drive in other levels as well," he added.

Mr Sarma also highlighted that the diaspora element has become a bigger driver than ever before in forging the relations between the two countries.

"In 10 years, we have moved from strategic to comprehensive strategic. In addition, we have an understanding of each other. Diaspora element has become a big driver than ever before. Diaspora numbers are growing. India''s achievements reflect on the quality of our people. We are the world's most competitive society. Indian diaspora is highly skilled and capable. We integrate well," Mr Sarma remarked.

On collaboration prospects in the field of education, the High Commissioner said that Australia has some of the world''s top educational institutions. More people in India should know that it is about cooperation in the education sector.

"Education is a very promising sector. I have a deep respect for Australian teaching. In the midst of this COVID-19 crisis, when Australia was in crisis efforts, were made to make our students comfortable," he said.

Speaking on the economic comprehensive agreement between the two countries, Sarma said that the process is on track and everything is going in the right direction.

The High Commissioner also said that Australia is a top priority for India and it can provide a comprehensive experience.

"In terms of priority, I am under pressure to deliver a country which is the top of India''s priorities. The economy cannot just expand on its own. We need resources, investments, technology. We cannot grow in isolation," Mr Sarma said.

"Engagement has dramatically improved. Indian economy is maturing. Nothing is uniform for India. We can produce an example of anything. We need a partner. Australia provides a comprehensive experience," he added.