'The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi': PM's Jibe At Congress

PM Modi said Chhattisgarh is like an ATM for the Congress party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh, on Friday sharpened his attack against the Congress party.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, PM Modi in clear reference to Congress said those who are stained in corruption are trying to stitch an Opposition Unity.

"Those stained are trying to come together today. Those who used to curse each other, they have now started finding excuses to come together," PM Modi said.

In the same breath, he went on to say that if Congress is the guarantee of corruption, then PM Modi is the guarantee of action against corruption.

"Every corrupt person in this country should listen to one thing with open ears. If they Congress is the guarantee of corruption, then Modi is the guarantee of action on corruption."

"These people will follow me, threaten to dig my grave, hatch conspiracies against me. But they do not know, the one who gets scared cannot be Modi."

He added there is corruption in the core of the Congress party.

"Without corruption, Congress cannot even breathe. Corruption is the biggest ideology of Congress."

Chhattisgarh, where BJP is at present in the Opposition, is among the states who are scheduled to go to Assembly polls later this year. The other four states are Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking particularly about Chhattisgarh, he equated the Congress party with an ATM.

"Chhattisgarh is like an ATM for the Congress party," he said.

In an apparent reference to the Congress party's symbol as a "big claw", PM Modi said it has stood like a wall in front of the development of Chhattisgarh.

"This is the claw of Congress, which is snatching your rights from you. This claw has decided that it will loot and ruin Chhattisgarh."

"Chhattisgarh is the state in whose formation BJP has played a major role. Only BJP understands the people of Chhattisgarh, knows their needs. Today, the foundation stone and inauguration of projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore have taken place here."

Speaking at the rally, he expressed condolences to the three people who lost their lives while coming to the event this morning.

This morning, three Chhattisgarh residents, who were coming for a rally in Raipur, died in an unfortunate bus accident, leaving behind some injured

"I pay tribute to those who have passed away and all possible help is being provided for the treatment of those who have been injured," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight projects over Rs 7,000 crore in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

The Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth around Rs 6,400 crores. The projects that were dedicated include the 33 km long 4-laning of Raipur to Kodebod section on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur National Highway.

Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the 53 km long 4-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of Bilaspur to Ambikapur section of NH-130.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh Section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur - Visakhapatnam corridor. These include development of 43 km long six lane Jhanki-Sargi section on NH 130 CD; 57 km long six lane Sargi-Basanwahi section on NH 130 CD; and 25 km long six lane Basanwahi-Marangpuri section of NH-130 CD.

PM Modi distributed 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The PM said that Rs 40,000 crore assistance has been given to youths of Chhattisgarh under Mudra Yojna

