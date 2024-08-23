PM Modi's Approval Ratings At 70%, Says Survey In Its Latest Report

PM Modi has once more attained an approval rating that is consistent with past ratings

In the latest Ipsos IndiaBus PM Approval Rating Survey for August 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has garnered an impressive approval rating of 70 per cent, matching the rating he received in the May survey. The majority of those polled continue to give high marks for his performance as Prime Minister.

The agency's survey challenges the notion that PM Modi, as the head of the Modi 3.0 coalition government, has lost his appeal. It also reveals that his popularity remains exceptionally high in certain areas, particularly in the North Zone and Tier 1 cities.

Although it is still early to fully evaluate the performance of the Modi 3.0 government, which has been in office for just two months, the survey highlights that the administration has received notably high ratings in areas such as education, cleanliness, and healthcare. However, the South Zone is the only region where PM Modi received lower ratings, according to the agency.

In the month of May this year, the agency in its survey had found PM Modi's approval rating at 70 per cent, with the majority of respondents then believing that he was doing a commendable job as Prime Minister.

"His continued popularity was evident from the Ipsos Approval Rating survey conducted in May 2024, where he achieved a 70 per cent approval rating for his performance. The majority of respondents still believe Modi is doing a commendable job as Prime Minister," the agency said at that point of time.

Given the findings of Ipsos survey (August wave), PM Modi has once more attained an approval rating that is consistent with the high level recorded in May. In other words, this recent survey indicates that his support remains strong, reflecting the same level of approval as seen earlier in the year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)