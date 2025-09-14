PM Modi's 75th Birthday: A Look At His Popularity Among Gen Z

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17 - a day that often becomes a top trend on social media because of his huge following among India's Gen Z population. PM Modi holds a remarkable approval rating among the young generation of the country, which indicates that his policies and leadership resonate with this demographic.

When PM Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award last year in March, he interacted with young content creators and influencers. In fact, many social media users even said that PM Modi himself is a "Gen Z" when at the award ceremony, he said: "Thodi si vibe bhi to check ho jaaye (let's do a small vibe-check)."

According to Hunch, a social discovery app, around 60 per cent of Gen Zs favoured PM Modi in a survey done before the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The feedback was taken from over 20,000 respondents aged 16-25.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi At 75: What World Leaders Say About Him

Gen Z Opinions Matter in Politics

Recent protests in Nepal serve as an example of what the younger generation is capable of doing when it comes to politics. The protests began after the government banned several social media platforms over fake news and cybercrime concerns.

The Gen Zs of the Himalayan nation took to the streets, burned the parliament building to voice their discontent, and managed to oust the government. At least 19 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the protests.

The protests show that the opinions of Gen Z and first-time voters carry weight when it comes to policies, and PM Modi's massive popularity suggests he's connecting with India's youth on various crucial issues. His active engagement on social media also makes him visible among Gen Zs.

Also Read | PM Modi At 75: Comparing His Tenure With Other Global Leaders

Initiatives Focused on Youth

In its tenure so far, the PM Modi-led government has announced various initiatives to provide the younger generation with better opportunities. Some of the initiatives are:

Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY): This Rs 1 lakh crore scheme aimed at generating employment for first-time employees. Launched this year in August, the initiative aims to create 3.5 crore new jobs over a period of two years.

Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth: This initiative encourages youth participation in shaping India's development vision, which is in line with PM Modi's vision to involve the youth in the formulation of national plans. It will provide a platform to the youth of the country so that they can contribute ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Skill India Programme: This scheme focuses on skill development and training, with schemes like PMKVY 4.0 and PM-NAPS supporting industry-aligned skills and employment.

