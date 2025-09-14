PM Modi At 75: Comparing His Tenure With Other Global Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17, marking another milestone in his extensive political career. Born Narendra Damodardas Modi in Gujarat in 1950, he previously served as the state's Chief Minister for three consecutive terms (2001-2014) and is now serving his third term as Prime Minister. His tenure spans over 11 years and 111 days (approximately 4,140 days), making it the second-longest uninterrupted term in Indian history, behind only Jawaharlal Nehru's 16 years and 286 days. PM Modi secured a second term in 2019 and a third in 2024, though the latter relied on a coalition after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its outright parliamentary majority.

A Comparison With Other Global Leaders

As of September 14, 2025, the world's longest-serving current leaders, based on continuous tenure in their primary roles, include a mix of authoritarian and hybrid-regime figures, with tenures far exceeding Narendra Modi's 11-year term.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Equatorial Guinea's President, holds the record at 46 years and 1 month since August 3, 1979, having seized power in a military coup and ruling without term limits through elections widely criticised as fraudulent in a one-party state.

Paul Biya, Cameroon's President for 42 years and 10 months since November 6, 1982, is in his seventh consecutive term, having assumed office via constitutional succession and extended his rule through contested elections, with plans for an eighth term in 2025 at age 92.

Yoweri Museveni, Uganda's President for 39 years and 7 months since January 29, 1986, took power through armed rebellion and has secured six elections after abolishing term limits in 2005, eyeing a 2026 run.

Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo has a cumulative 39 years in power, with his current streak of 27 years and 10 months since October 25, 1997, following a civil war return after ruling from 1979 to 1992, bolstered by a 2015 constitutional amendment for re-elections.

Emomali Rahmon, Tajikistan's President for 32 years and 9 months since November 16, 1992, assumed power post-Soviet collapse and has won five elections, adopting a lifelong “Leader of the Nation” title in 2016.

Isaias Afwerki, Eritrea's President for 32 years and 3 months since May 24, 1993, has ruled a one-party state without elections since independence.

Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus's President for 31 years and 1 month since July 20, 1994, has secured six terms after removing term limits in 2004, with his 2020 re-election sparking protests.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan's President for 29 years from April 24, 1990, to 2019, retains de facto power as Security Council Chairman through constitutional provisions.

Vladimir Putin, Russia's President for a cumulative 25 years and 8 months since December 31, 1999, with a 2008–2012 prime minister interlude, extended his tenure via the 2020 constitutional resets and won re-election in 2024.

Paul Kagame, Rwanda's President for 25 years and 5 months since April 6, 2000, has won four elections after extending term limits in 2015.

Hun Sen, Cambodia's Prime Minister for 38 years total until 2023, maintains influence as Senate President since handing power to his son.

Xi Jinping, China's President and CCP General Secretary for 12 years and 6 months since November 15, 2012, abolished term limits in 2018 for a third term in 2023.