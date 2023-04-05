PM Modi To Visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka On April 8, 9

PM Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka between April 8-9. (File)

In a major infrastructure and connectivity push for the southern states, PM Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka between April 8-9 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth thousands of crore rupees.

On April 8, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana. He will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and inaugurate other development projects related to railways.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.

The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others, said the PMO statement.

During the programme, Prime Minister will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad- Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.

He will also inaugurate the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.

Later on the day, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar at the public programme at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,350 crore. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep, said the PMO statement.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region.

Prime Minister will then reach Chennai to inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase- 1) of Chennai International Airport, developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore. The addition of this new Integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA. The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings, as per the PMO.

At a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, PM Modi will flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister will flag off the Express service between Tambaram and Sengottai. He will also flag off a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli, which will benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 37 km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 294 crore. This will benefit the movement of edible and industrial salt from Agasthiyampalli in Nagapattinam district.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister will participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai. Swami Ramakrishnananda started Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai in 1897. Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission are spiritual organisations engaged in various forms of humanitarian and social service activities.

In the evening, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of road projects worth about Rs 3,700 crore at the public programme at Alstrom cricket ground, Chennai. The projects include the inauguration of a 7.3-km long elevated corridor in Madurai and a 24.4-km long four-lane road of National Highway 785.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the construction of road projects of National Highway-744. The project worth more than Rs 2,400 crore will boost inter-state connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala and ensure a convenient journey for pilgrims visiting Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur and Sabarimala in Kerala, said the PmO statement.

On April 9, PM Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the morning and interact with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation activities. He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interact with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp. He will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

Prime Minister will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

In July 2019 Prime Minister had called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to obliterate demand and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia. Taking the message of the Prime Minister forward, the alliance is being launched. IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world, viz. Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range of countries harbouring these species.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the programme 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'. During the programme, he will release the publications 'Amrit kaal ka vision for tiger conservation', a summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, declare tiger numbers and release a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle).

A commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger will also be released by the Prime Minister.

