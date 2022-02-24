PM Dials Russian President Putin, Appeals For Immediate End To Violence In Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence during his telephonic conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin today. He also called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, said a statement from his office.

He reiterated his "long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue, a statement from the Prime Minister's Ofice read.

President Putin briefed PM Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine.