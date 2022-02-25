Fierce Fighting Across Ukraine, Over 100 Dead On Day 1 Of Russia Invasion: 10 Points

The invasion of Ukraine has invited severe economic sanctions on Russia. In a speech from the White House, US President Joe Biden said four more banks -- including the two biggest, Sberbank & VTB -- would be hit with sanctions by Western sanctions. In addition, export controls slapped on sensitive components will "cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports."

The penalties will be severe, and will have lasting impact on Russia's economy, Mr Biden said. "Those measures, on top of a raft of other sanctions already announced this week, will make Putin "a pariah on the international stage," he said.

The US President confirmed that for now there was no attempt to put sanctions directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is widely reported to have amassed a huge, secret fortune during his two decades in power.

The Western coalition has however decided against the much talked about move to cut Russia from the SWIFT international payments system despite a plea from Ukraine. The move which would have essentially crippling its banking sector could not take place as the Western coalition could not come to an agreement, Mr Biden said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed dissatisfaction over the western coalition's efforts against Moscow. In a video address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was "left alone" to fight Russia. "We have been left alone to defend our state," Zelensky said.

President Biden on Thursday said that the United States will have consultations with India on the crisis in Ukraine. India has a historic and time-tested friendship with Russia. At the same time, its strategic partnership with the US has grown at an unprecedented pace over the last decade and half.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin late Thursday, appealing for an "immediate cessation of violence". The conversation came hours after Ukraine's urgent appeal to India for intervention.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its first day of the Ukraine invasion had achieved all its goals and that it had destroyed 83 land-based Ukrainian targets. Ukraine said Russia had carried out 203 attacks in which at least 137 Ukranians were killed since the beginning of the day.

Ukraine's military said it had destroyed four Russian tanks near Kharkiv, killed 50 troops near a town in Luhansk region, and downed six Russian warplanes in the east. Russia denied reports its aircraft or armoured vehicles had been destroyed. Russian-backed separatists claimed to have downed two Ukrainian planes.