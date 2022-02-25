Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Ukraine's President Says 137 Dead After First Day Of Fighting

Ukraine crisis: Russian air strikes hit military installations across Ukraine on first day. (File)

Russia said its first day of the Ukraine invasion had achieved all its goals and that it had destroyed 83 land-based Ukrainian targets. According to official reports, Russia had carried out 203 attacks on its western neighbour since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since the second World War.

The attack triggered Western warnings of unprecedented sanctions against Russia as NATO, EU and G7 leaders condemned the invasion and vowed to hold Moscow accountable.

Here are the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Feb 25, 2022 06:15 (IST) China's embassy in Ukraine offers Chinese nationals chartered flights to leave.

Feb 25, 2022 06:08 (IST)

