What Putin Said When Asked If He's Concerned World Heading Towards World War Three

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he was worried when asked if he was concerned that the world was heading towards World War Three.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, said there was a lot of potential for conflict in the world and that it was growing.

He mentioned Russia's own war in Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Iran, and said he was concerned by what was happening around nuclear facilities in Iran, where Russian specialists are building two new nuclear reactors for Tehran.

"It is disturbing. I am speaking without any irony, without any jokes. Of course, there is a lot of conflict potential, it is growing, and it is right under our noses, and it affects us directly," said Putin.

"And this requires, of course, not only our careful attention to the events taking place, but also the search for solutions, the search for solutions, preferably by peaceful means, in all directions."

