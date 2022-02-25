Pics: Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Sparks Anti-War Protests Across Globe

New Delhi:
Protesters turned out on public squares and outside Russian embassies in cities from Tokyo to Tel Aviv and New York on Thursday to denounce the invasion of Ukraine -- while more than a thousand who tried to do the same in Russia were arrested.
(A person holds a sign in front of Brandenburg Gate lit up in the colours of Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest)
(Japanese and Ukrainian protesters attend a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan)
(A man displays a poster during a protest by Ukranian people living in Switzerland, in Bern, Switzerland)
(People attend an anti-war protest at the Place de la Republique, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in Ukraine, in Paris, France)
(A demonstrator displays a placard during an anti-war protest, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia)