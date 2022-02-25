Pics: Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Sparks Anti-War Protests Across Globe

In Russia itself, protesters defied an official warning that explicitly threatened criminal prosecution and even jail time for those calling for or taking part in protests.

Pics: Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Sparks Anti-War Protests Across Globe

Anti-war demonstrators and Ukrainians living in the US protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

New Delhi:

Protesters turned out on public squares and outside Russian embassies in cities from Tokyo to Tel Aviv and New York on Thursday to denounce the invasion of Ukraine -- while more than a thousand who tried to do the same in Russia were arrested.

gcda2mg
(A person holds a sign in front of Brandenburg Gate lit up in the colours of Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest)
4sc5fgms
(Japanese and Ukrainian protesters attend a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan)
bq9hhdhk
(A man displays a poster during a protest by Ukranian people living in Switzerland, in Bern, Switzerland)

5igrbugo
(People attend an anti-war protest at the Place de la Republique, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in Ukraine, in Paris, France)

d5vos0lo
(A demonstrator displays a placard during an anti-war protest, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia)

.