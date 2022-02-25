Russian Troops Advance, Ukraine Downs Enemy Aircraft: 5 Latest Developments

Two loud blasts were heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital Kyiv early Friday.

Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.

Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukrainian cities on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault.

Russia's paratroopers took control of the Gostomel airfield, on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv, after swooping in with helicopters and jets from the direction of Belarus.