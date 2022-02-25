Watch: Newborns At Ukraine Hospital Moved Into Bomb Shelter As Russia Rains Missiles

A children's hospital moved babies to a makeshift bomb shelter in Dninpro.

As Russian forces move deeper into Ukraine targeting cities with missiles, videos on social media showed Ukrainians moving children to safety.

In Dninpro, a city targeted by Russian missiles, a children's hospital moved babies to a makeshift bomb shelter on a lower level of the building.

The video from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital, shared by the New York Times, showed newborns from the neonatal intensive care unit laid out in rows and wrapped in blankets, with others cradled by hospital staff, inside the small room.

"This is the NICU. In a bomb shelter. Can you imagine?" Dr. Denis Surkov, chief of the neonatal unit, at the hospital was quoted as saying by the publication.

"We were nervous, very confused," Dr. Surkov said.

Dnipro was the target of missile strikes as Russia began its invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning.

People in Ukrainian cities and villages have been sharing visuals of the Russian invasion since yesterday morning. Some videos shot on mobile phones by residents and shared by the media and individuals show Russian air assault troops coming in a large formation of helicopters, while others show fighter jets flying low and fast over residential neighbourhoods.

In one of them, a Ukrainian man, who is fighting with the Ukrainian forces to fight the Russian army, is seen hugging his little daughter at a safe zone for civilians, from where she would be taken to a shelter. He is in tears, so is the girl. The tweet shared by independent media New News EU says, "A father who sent his family to a safe zone bid farewell to his little girl and stayed behind to fight..."

Indian students stranded in the European country have also shared videos of the constant fear people are facing as the Russian forces attack cities with missiles.

In one such video, an Indian student is heard requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make swift arrangements to evacuate Indians.

"We feel helpless. Three-four bombs have struck the city since morning. We are running low on supplies. Air routes are closed. I request Narendra Modi ji and Yogi Adityanath ji to make arrangements for evacuation of Indians as soon as possible," the student, Manish Jaiswal, is heard saying in a video he shot in his apartment. He did not mention which city in Ukraine he is staying.

In a video sent by another Indian student, people are seen sitting on the floors of an underground metro train station. Nilesh Jain, who is studying in western Ukraine's Ternopil, said they have been stuck at the metro station for nearly 30 hours.

"The internet connection is not good. We can hear bombs exploding. Please help us. I appeal to PM Modi ji to evacuate us from here quickly," Mr Jain said.

Missiles have targeted major Ukrainian cities including Kyiv. Russia's ground forces crossed into Ukraine from several directions and explosions were seen in cities along the coast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims the invasion is to defend separatists in the east of the country against "genocide".