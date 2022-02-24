Video: Ukraine Man Sends Off Daughter To Safe Zone, Stays Back To Fight

Ukraine-Russia crisis: A Ukrainian soldier hugs his little daughter at a safe zone

Ukraine faces an invading Russian force that is much larger than all its armed services combined. As Russian forces entered breakaway eastern Ukraine areas this morning and started operations to destroy key Ukrainian military facilities, posts on social media about Ukrainians leaving home for the frontlines or staying back to fight have emerged.

In one of them, a Ukrainian man is seen hugging his little daughter at a safe zone for civilians, from where she would be taken to a shelter. The man would stay back to fight the incoming Russian forces. He is in tears, so is the girl. The tweet shared by independent media New News EU says, "A father who sent his family to a safe zone bid farewell to his little girl and stayed behind to fight..."

It does not mention the location. However, Russian bombardments were heard in Kyiv and several other cities, which are outside the two breakaway areas in eastern Ukraine that Russia initially said its forces would remain.

In another video tweeted by New News EU, a Ukrainian woman is seen on a road telling Russian soldiers to go back.

Ukraine said Russian forces had managed to reach the region around Kyiv and a battle was under way for an airbase near the city. News agency AFP reported that people in the northern part of Kyiv saw several low-flying helicopters overhead.

In his televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the assault as a defence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics in eastern Ukraine.

The invasion triggered Western warnings of unprecedented sanctions against Russia as the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the European Union and G7 leaders condemned the invasion and vowed to hold Moscow accountable.