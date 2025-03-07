Ukraine Says Russia Launched Massive Strikes On Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure came "under massive missile and drone shelling" by Russia on Friday, a Ukrainian minister said.

"The energy and gas infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine is under massive missile and drone shelling again," Energy Minister German Galushchenko said in a post on Facebook.

"Russia is trying to hurt ordinary Ukrainians by shelling energy and gas production facilities, without abandoning its goal of leaving us without power and heating, and causing the greatest harm to ordinary citizens," he added.

The latest air assault in the three-year conflict comes after EU leaders, shaken by the prospect of US disengagement, agreed to boost the European bloc's defences at a crisis summit Thursday.

Separately, Washington has said talks with Kyiv were back on track to secure a ceasefire with Moscow.

Four people were wounded in a strike on a "civilian infrastructure" in Kharkiv, including a woman pulled from the rubble alive and receiving medical treatment, the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, said in a post on Telegram Friday.

"A fire broke out at the scene of the impact. A nearby apartment building was also damaged," Terekhov said, adding that its residents were being evacuated.

Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov also said on Telegram that a Russian strike hit a private company in Kharkiv, and left cars on fire.

"A 65-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were hospitalised," Synegubov added.

Late Thursday, the Ukrainian emergency service also said "critical infrastructure" was damaged in an attack on the Odesa region, with no injuries reported.

