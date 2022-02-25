Actress Says She Wishes She'd Been Putin's Mother, Gets Brutally Trolled

AnnaLynne McCord posted the video after he ordered his troops to invade Ukraine.

An attempt by American Actress AnnaLynne McCord appealing for peace between Russia and Ukraine backfired for her on social media after she described her desire to be Vladimir Putin's mother.

The former 90210 star was mocked online for the self-written poem with some calling her 'self indulgent,' and 'narcissistic' for drawing attention to herself as Mr Putin leads a brutal attempt to take over Ukraine.

"Dear President Vladimir Putin, I'm so sorry that I was not your mother," the 34-year-old is heard saying in the video which lasts for 2:20 minutes.

McCord uploaded the video to the Russian president after he ordered his troops to invade neighboring Ukraine early Thursday.

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf - AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

Throughout the video, McCord speaks on how Mr Putin's life would have been different if he'd been embraced by her love.

"If I was your mother, if the world was cold, I'd have died to make you warm. ... I'd have died to give you life," she continues in the clip before stating that she "cannot believe" she was born "too late" to be the Russian leader's mother.

The 34-year-old actress has hinted in the poem that she was speaking metaphorically and was really referring to Russia with her 'mother' references.

While some commentators argued that she meant well, countless others accused her of 'self indulgent,' and 'narcissistic' for posting the video at the start of an already deadly war.

"THIS WILL DEFINITELY STOP HIM!! YOU ARE SO STRONG AND BRAVE ANNALYNNE MCCORD," one Twitter user wrote sarcastically.

Another joked, "Just sing 'Imagine' next time. It's easier than whatever this is."

On Instagram, one user joked, "Gal Gadot's crown just slipped a little," while others offered McCord some notes on her prose.

"you gon have to up your rhyme game if you tryna stop a war... this ain't no lullaby booboo," another said.

At least 137 Ukranians died as the former soviet state was attacked by Russia by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since the second World War. The US has said that President Vladimir Putin has grander ambitions than Ukraine.

