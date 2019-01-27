PM Modi Says Over 89,000 People In Tamil Nadu Benefited From Modicare

PM Modi addressed a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Madurai today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that over 89,000 people in Tamil Nadu benefited from the Centre's Modicare health insurance scheme. PM Modi made the remarks at a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Madurai after he laid down the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated super speciality blocks at Rajaji, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges.

At the rally, PM Modi said that about 1.57 crore people were under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, or Modicare, in Tamil Nadu.

He also said that a sum of Rs 200 crore has been authorised towards their treatment expenditure.

The insurance scheme provides cover for up to Rs 5,00,000 and covers over 10 crore families.

PM Modi also said that more than 30 per cent additional medical seats have been added during the past four-and-half years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre's rule.

According to PM Modi, the Centre was committed to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 and complimented the Tamil Nadu government for upgrading the TB hospital in Chennai.

Speaking about AIIMS, PM Modi said it has cultivated a brand image for itself in the healthcare sector.

He said this brand of healthcare is being taken to all parts of the country.