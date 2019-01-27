Live Updates: PM To Visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala Amid Hashtag War On Twitter

#GoBackModi, #MaduraiThanksModi and #TNWelcomesModi are trending on Twitter ahead of his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala today. In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai. He will also inaugurate super-speciality blocks at medical colleges in Rajaji, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli. A BJP leader said that PM Modi will also address a public rally in Madurai to showcase all that the central government has done for Tamil Nadu. PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu has been marred by a war of 'hashtags' on the micro-blogging site Twitter. #GoBackModi is trending on Twitter ahead of his visit to the southern state. Thousands of other tweets, meanwhile, welcomed PM Modi to Madurai and thanked him for setting up AIIMS in the city. Hashtags like #MaduraiThanksModi and #TNWelcomesModi too are among the top trends on Twitter.

In Kerala, PM Modi will visit the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi. He will also lay the foundation stone for skill development institute at Ettumanoor.

