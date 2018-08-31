PM Modi Meets Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha At BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi is in Nepal to attend the two-day BIMSTEC Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Thailand counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha on the sidelines of the Fourth BIMSTEC Summit and discussed strengthening of bilateral ties.

"Connecting with an important partner from Southeast Asia," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"The PM had a good meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand. The leaders exchanged views on further cementing our bilateral relationship."

The meeting gains significance as Thailand has assumed the role of the country coordinator for India with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

India has been increasing its engagements with Southeast Asia under its Act East Policy.