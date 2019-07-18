PM Modi Meets BJP Lawmakers In 47-56 Age Group Over Breakfast

PM Modi has already met parliamentarians belonging to backward categories (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP parliamentarians in the 47-56 age group over breakfast at his official residence on Wednesday, sources said.

The prime minister will meet parliamentarians from his party who are aged above 56 on Thursday, they said.

Wednesday's meeting was the sixth in a series of interactions PM Modi has been holding with his party's parliamentarians.

The lawmakers have been divided into seven groups and PM Modi has already met parliamentarians belonging to backward categories, young lawmakers and those who were ministers once, the sources said.

The meetings have been planned so that BJP lawmakers from both the Houses get an opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister, who can guide them and discuss various issues, especially those related to parliament, a BJP leader said.

In his meeting with young lawmakers recently, PM Modi had said they should involve themselves in doing social work because people appreciate that more than hard-core politics.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP president, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are the only Union ministers who are part of these meetings. The party's working president JP Nadda also attends.

During the 16th Lok Sabha, PM Modi met all party lawmakers in every session of parliament, but that time they were divided in terms of their states. In those meetings, PM Modi had spoken to them about the government's agenda.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.