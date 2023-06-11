PM Modi Inaugurates 1st-Ever National Training Conclave In Delhi

Representatives from civil services training institutes from across India participated in conclave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Delhi's Pragati Maidan on Sunday.

Representatives from civil services training institutes from across the country participated in the Conclave.

It was hosted by Capacity Building Commission with the objective to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country.

More than 1500 representatives from training institutes, including Central Training Institutes, State Administrative Training Institutes, Regional and Zonal Training Institutes, and Research institutes participated in the conclave.

Civil Servants from central government departments, state governments, and local governments, as well as experts from the private sector also took part in the deliberations, as per an official statment.

"This diverse gathering will foster the exchange of ideas, identify the challenges being faced and opportunities available, and generate actionable solutions and comprehensive strategies for capacity building," the statement read.

The conclave included eight-panel discussions, each focusing on key concerns pertinent to Civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment and content digitisation, among others.

