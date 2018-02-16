PM Modi Helped Nirav Modi Escape India: Rahul Gandhi On PNB Fraud

Taking to Twitter, Mr Gandhi posted, "The scamster's escape formula: La(Mo) + Ni(Mo) ---(with) Na(Mo)---> Bha(Go)", while using the hashtag "#ModiRobsIndia".
The Congress chief had yesterday alleged that the NDA government was looking the other way when billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi used his clout with the prime minister to slip out of the country and steal Rs 12,000 crore, drawing comparison with the case of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
"Guide to looting India by Nirav Modi--1. Hug PM Modi 2. Be seen with him in DAVOS. Use that clout to: A. Steal 12,000 crore B. Slip out of the country like Mallya, while the government looks the other way," Mr Gandhi tweeted yesterday, using hashtag "#From1MODI2another".
The opposition party had also raised questions on whether Nirav Modi had been tipped off following which he left the country.