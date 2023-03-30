PM Modi Discusses Transformative Landscape With Dutch Semiconductor Designer NXP CEO

"India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met NXP's President and Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers on Wednesday. The transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation was discussed between the two.

"Happy to have met Mr Kurt Sievers, the CEO of @NXP and discuss the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation. India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"NXP CEO Kurt Sievers met with India's PM Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem, developing STEM workforce and startup ecosystem in India. We're committed to driving innovation and positive change through our tech solutions in India", NXP said in a tweet.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a Dutch semiconductor designer and manufacturer with headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands with locations throughout the globe.

In a bid to give a boost to semiconductor manufacturing in the country, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in February this year that the government will come up with a program very soon to put the country on a good semiconductor journey for the next 10 years.

The government launched a programme called Semicon India Programme in December 2021 with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. The programme seeks to support the development of the semiconductors and the display manufacturing ecosystem in India.

The minister had apprised the parliamentary consultative committee in 2023 that several state governments like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are in talks with the companies to set up semiconductor manufacturing plants/fab complexes.

The Semicon India Programme aims to provide attractive incentive support to companies/consortia that are engaged in Silicon Semiconductor Fabs, Display Fabs, Compound Semiconductors / Silicon Photonics / Sensors (including MEMS) Fabs, Semiconductor Packaging (ATMP / OSAT) and Semiconductor Design.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)