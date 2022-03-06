PM Modi Condoles Death Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Aide Shiv Kumar Pareek

Shiv Kumar Pareek was prominently recognisable by his handlebar moustache.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Shiv Kumar Pareek, a long-time aide of BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and said he devoted himself to service and nation-building. Pareek, who was in his 80s, died on Saturday following a spell of illness.

For decades, Pareek, prominently recognisable by his handlebar moustache, was a permanent fixture by the side of former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek Ji. Firmly rooted in our Party's ideology, he devoted himself to service, nation building and worked closely with Atal Ji. Will cherish my interactions with him over the years. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

