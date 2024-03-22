PM-CARES Fund Secrets Will Be Exposed After INDIA Bloc Wins: MK Stalin

MK Stalin said irregularities of Rs 7 lakh crore outlined in a report in Centre's initiatives (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said "secrets" of PM-CARES Fund will be exposed after the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Launching his Lok Sabha election campaign in Tiruchirappalli, MK Stalin, seeking votes for DMK candidates and allies, said the BJP's fear of defeat in polls was the only reason for Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. PM Modi has lost sleep as the tenure of his regime is set to end and his "fear of defeat" is reflected in his eyes and face, Mr Stalin claimed.

Similar to th electoral bonds, "they (the BJP and the Centre) have collected in another way" and named it PM-CARES Fund. All secrets about the fund will be exposed in June after INDIA bloc comes to power, he said.

Alleging corruption, MK Stalin said irregularities to the tune of about Rs 7 lakh crore was outlined in a CAG report in initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat.

MK Stalin said the central government, responsbile for taking appropriate action on that report, did not say anything about it. On schemes for the state, he asked: "Can PM Modi spell out one special scheme implemented for Tamil Nadu?"

