"Mr Prime Minister": MK Stalin Responds To PM's Tamil Nadu "Not Safe For Women" Charge

Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin launched a sharp political offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the Centre's record on women's safety, Manipur violence, and governance, while defending his government's Dravidian model of development.

Speaking at a massive DMK women's conference in Thanjavur district, Stalin hit back at Prime Minister Modi's recent criticism that women do not feel safe in Tamil Nadu. Rejecting the charge, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister was spreading falsehoods.

"Is there no safety for women in Tamil Nadu? See how he lies without any qualms. Mr Prime Minister, I tell you with my head held high - Tamil Nadu is the safest place for women," Stalin said, adding that the state records one of the highest levels of women's participation in jobs.

Turning the spotlight on Manipur, Stalin accused the BJP-led government of failing to restore peace in the violence-hit northeastern state. "Have you forgotten Manipur? Around 260 people have been killed according to government estimates, 3,000 have been injured, and over a lakh people have fled their homes. Why couldn't the BJP's double-engine government restore normalcy?" he asked.

On allegations of rising drug abuse in Tamil Nadu, Stalin countered that narcotics were entering India through BJP-ruled states, blaming the Centre for weak border control and enforcement.

The Chief Minister also attacked the renewed alliance between the AIADMK and BJP, calling it a "repackaged failed alliance." "This is the same alliance that was defeated in the 2019 and 2021 elections. Even when they fought separately in 2023, the people rejected them. Everyone knows that NDA allies in Tamil Nadu are under pressure and intimidation, with ED and IT raids being used as tools," he alleged.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Stalin said the Dravidian model prioritises women's empowerment and inclusive welfare. He recalled former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's initiatives, such as women's entry into the police force and self-help groups that transformed women into entrepreneurs.

"My first signature as Chief Minister was for free bus travel for women. People now call them 'Stalin Buses' - that itself shows the success of the scheme," he said. Stalin also cited the role of women's self-help groups in doorstep healthcare and the state's breakfast scheme for schoolchildren, along with the 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies.

Calling women the "powerhouse" of society, Stalin urged them to take the lead in campaigning for the DMK, counter misinformation, and persuade voters. He announced that the party would hold five mega conferences across Tamil Nadu in February as part of its election outreach.

Earlier at the event, DMK MP Kanimozhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, calling him a "tourist Prime Minister" who visits Tamil Nadu only during election seasons. She accused the AIADMK leadership of compromising its party identity and urged the Prime Minister to answer key questions on pending funds for schoolchildren, the Hosur airport project, flood disaster relief, delimitation concerns, and inadequate funding for Tamil language initiatives.

The BJP, however, downplayed the DMK's criticism, arguing that while the BJP and AIADMK lost elections when contesting separately, their combined vote share suggests the NDA could still emerge as a strong contender in the state.