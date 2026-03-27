Pilots Have Final Say: VVIP Flight Rules Tightened After Ajit Pawar Crash

Pilot's call is final, no VVIP can override safety decisions now, as India's aviation regulator tightens rules for VIP flying with a sharp focus on crew autonomy and risk-free operations.

In a fresh order, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has made it clear that pilots can delay, divert or cancel flights carrying top dignitaries if conditions are unsafe, while firmly insulating them from any pressure by VIP passengers or their staff.

"Flight crew are not subjected to undue pressure for undertaking a flight which may impact safety of operations," the guidelines state, adding that any last-minute changes sought by VIPs must be routed through organisational management and not directly imposed on the crew.

The move comes amid rising concerns over safety lapses in VIP and election flying, especially after the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others in a plane crash this January, with the regulator flagging repeated violations in past incidents, thereby issuing the new set of "guidelines for carriage of central, state and other dignitaries by aircraft. "

Who Do The Rules Apply To?

The new rules apply to a wide range of high-profile passengers, including SPG protectees in the Z+ category, the Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson, Union Cabinet ministers, the Chief Justice of India, Governors, and Chief Ministers, among others.

Election Flying Under Scanner

Noting that dignitaries frequently use small aircraft and helicopters, particularly during election campaigns, the DGCA said operations to temporary airstrips and helipads have often compromised safety. "Analysis of earlier accidents... has often revealed violation of instructions and safety was jeopardised," the order said, underlining the need for stricter compliance.

Crew Authority, Experienced Pilots Mandatory

Under the revised norms, the pilot in command and aircraft maintenance engineers will have complete operational authority, free from external influence. Only highly experienced pilots will be permitted to operate such flights, and the use of twin-engine aircraft with a minimum of two crew members has been made mandatory to ensure reliability.

Zero Tolerance On Technical Faults

The regulator has also enforced a zero-tolerance policy on technical defects. Aircraft must be thoroughly inspected and certified before every flight, with any faults in engines, instruments or equipment rectified before departure. Strict weather minima will apply without exception, and operators must ensure adequate fuel, including contingency reserves, along with stringent quality checks during refuelling.

Tighter Rules For Helipads And Landings

Ground operations have also come under sharper scrutiny. Operators must secure permissions for helipads and landing sites at least 24 hours in advance, especially in remote or uncontrolled areas. District authorities will issue clearances only after confirming the availability of security, fire, and rescue services, and sharing detailed information on landing conditions and coordinates.

Accountability And Passenger Briefing

Passenger and baggage protocols have been tightened as well, with mandatory screening before loading and strict adherence to load and trim limits. Operators will be held directly accountable for compliance, with the DGCA warning of strict action in case of violations.

Importantly, VIP passengers must now be briefed about operational constraints, including the possibility of delays or diversions in the interest of safety.

Mandatory Risk Checks Before Every Flight

With election flying identified as a high-risk activity, the DGCA has made risk assessment mandatory before every such flight.