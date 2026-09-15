"Phoney Announcement": India On 'Terror Sponsor' Pakistan Raising Reward On Masood Azhar

The Indian government on Tuesday dismissed Pakistan's decision to raise the reward for information on terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "gimmick". The Ministry of External Affairs, at its regular briefing, said such announcements from a "state sponsor of terror" were part of a pattern.

"Such gimmicks and hoodwinking by Pakistan is not new. We have seen such gimmicks in the past as well," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, responding to a question at the media briefing. "For a state sponsor of terror to make an announcement, a phoney announcement -- we all know how hollow it is," Jaiswal said.

He added, "They must take action and not make phoney announcements, which is of no consequence."

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency has listed Azhar as a fugitive in its 2026 Red Book of most wanted high-profile terrorists and raised the reward on him by Pakistan rupees 20 lakh to PKR 70 lakh (roughly 24 lakh INR), according to reports citing intelligence sources. The FIA had first placed a reward on him in 2021.

Azhar was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council in May 2019 after China lifted a years-long technical hold. The United States has a $10 million reward on him.

The listing comes weeks ahead of the global body Financial Action Task Force's plenary in October. Pakistan was removed from the FATF grey list in October 2022 and has been under pressure to demonstrate action against UN-designated terrorists to avoid being returned to it.

Where Is Masood Azhar?

Azhar's whereabouts remain disputed, at least formally. Islamabad has maintained since 2021 that he is not in Pakistan and has claimed he crossed into Afghanistan. India has rejected that account.

JeM's Markaz Subhanallah facility at Bahawalpur, about 100 km inside Pakistan, was among the sites the Indian armed forces said they destroyed during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack. Azhar subsequently said members of his family and some close associates were killed in the strike.

Azhar, who was in an Indian jail, was released from Indian custody in December 1999 in exchange for the passengers and crew of Indian Airlines flight IC-814, which was hijacked from Kathmandu and flown to Kandahar in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. He founded Jaish-e-Mohammed the following year. This outfit has been blamed for the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot air base attack and the 2019 Pulwama bombing.